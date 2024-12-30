The Traitors season 3 video: Boston Rob, cast talk strategy

Leading into the arrival of The Traitors season 3 come January 9, why not engage in some strategy talk now? This is something that the cast is thankfully happy to do in the latest behind-the-scenes video released by Peacock.

If you head over here, you can see the likes of Gabby Windey, Britney Haynes, Boston Rob, Bob the Drag Queen, and more all do their best to discuss how they plan on partaking in the game this go-around. It is certainly interesting to see how these strategies do differ all over the map.

We will say first and foremost that for the Survivor / Big Brother alum, their experience on reality competitions is both a blessing and a curse. They are able to perhaps think strategically a bit easier since they’ve done it before; however, they are much bigger threats almost immediately. Boston Rob says in the video that he knows he will be a target, so we honestly tend to think that his strategy is going to be similar to what we saw on Deal or No Deal Island. He really just has to lean into it and try to get as much safety as he can. Tony Vlachos, meanwhile, makes a point of saying that he is not going to underestimate anyone.

As for some other notable names, Britney Haynes is looking to play dumb if she can, while Gabby is all about trying to present herself in a super-positive way. We tend to think that the selection of the Traitors this season is going to be really fun and personally, we hope that we get two women and a man from the get-go this time around. A lot of formats of the show globally seem to be a bit two stuck on having two men and one woman — the more this series can be unpredictable, the better.

