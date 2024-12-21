The Traitors season 3 video: The cast talks the competition!

There is so much to be excited about heading into The Traitors season 3 premiere on Peacock come January 9. Yet, for the sake of this article, why not talk exclusively about the cast?

Now, we know from watching some international versions of this format that the game is strong enough that you do not necessarily need a number of famous reality TV alumni to come in here to try and sell it. Yet, at the same time, does it hurt? For us personally, we hardly think so! The cast this time is super-strong thanks to people like Boston Rob, Britney Haynes, Chrishell Stause, Wells Adams, Bob the Drag Queen, Gabby Windey, Tony Vlachos, Danielle Reyes, and so many more. There are a ton of people who seem to be eager to come in here and have a great time — we’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead in general!

If you head over to this link now, you can see a fun little behind-the-scenes video where many of the Traitors contestants talk about who they would like to see and not see within Alan Cumming’s castle this time around. For a number of them, there is clearly some apprehension that comes with being there with people they have played against before on other shows — will that animosity remain? Meanwhile, with a lot of the Real Housewives there is more of a bond that comes with being from the same spot in reality TV.

Honestly, one of our big question marks for this season comes down to Boston Rob, Tony, and Jeremy Collins — three guys who were all a part of Survivor: Winners at War and are all incredibly competitive. They could easily all go at each other but if they work together, that could be interesting in its own right!

