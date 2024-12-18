The Traitors season 3 trailer sets up competition, conflict

Early next month, you are finally going to have a chance to see The Traitors season 3 arrive over at Peacock — are you ready for what’s to come?

After all, the much-anticipated season has an exceptional cast, one that includes the likes of Wells Adams, Boston Rob Mariano, Britney Haynes, Gabby Windey, Bob the Drag Queen, Tony Vlachos, and so many other familiar faces. (Sure, there’s also Tom Sandoval … but who is excited about that?)

Anyhow, if you head over to this link you can see the full trailer for what is ahead, and we do think from a comedy standpoint, it gives you a lot of great stuff to be excited about! Of course, at the same time, we also tend to think that they smartly don’t give too much away in terms of who the Traitors are or who makes it far — which we really appreciate. Trailers for a show like this are really hard because of spoilers, and it’s infinitely more challenging than cultivating something like this for a scripted version of the show.

The biggest thing that we can hope for is just that the season itself is really unpredictable and beyond just that, we don’t have really predictable people chosen to be in the Traitor spot. For example, it feels like putting someone like Tony or Boston Rob in that spot is really obvious and it would come back to bite them. Honestly, it would be more interesting if Wells is there, alongside someone who is a little more under-the-radar.

The best thing about The Traitors as a show in general, though, is how the contestants really dictate the game, and that there are so many different ways in which all the excitement can end.

