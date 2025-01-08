Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 2: Is Dr. Will Kirby here?

We imagine that there were a lot of people out there who watched the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 premiere with one question: Where was Dr. Will Kirby? After all, the iconic former champ of Big Brother was featured a lot in the trailer for what is ahead. However, at the same time he was absent during the two-hour kick-off to the season.

Rest assured, though, that the mastermind (and master of one-liners) is on his way soon — at least based on a lot of the information we’ve got!

If you saw the trailer for the rest of Deal or No Deal Island at the end of the premiere, then you saw Dr. Will present, skewering both the Banker and also some of the other contestants here and there. Meanwhile, it is clear that Parvati Shallow does not jive with him, not that this is a shock given that making good friends has never been his top priority. He seems more interested in taunting the Banker than he is anything else.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for season 2 episode 2 further confirms that Kirby is on his way:

A jaw-dropping twist ushers another reality legend into the fray with the remaining 12 players; a duo takes on the Banker for the first time.

The duo facing the Banker is going to be a good reminder that the show is going to be different this time around, as the goal of producers was most likely to try and find some ways to keep the contestants guessing. After all, this show is nowhere near as good if the contestants know what is coming!

If you are watching for the likes of Will, Parvati or Australian Survivor alum David, they all do face an uphill battle — even if David’s claim to fame is not well-known by everyone, will Parvati keep that secret?

