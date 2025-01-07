Is FBI, FBI: International, & FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/7?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What else can we say about the two spin-offs in International and then also Most Wanted?

Of course, it goes without saying that we would like to get more of the crime-TV franchise over the course of the next few weeks. We’re in the new year! Why wouldn’t we want to dive further into this now?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in here with some of the bad news: There are no new episodes of the franchise on the air tonight, and the same goes for the two weeks that follow. The plan right now is for all three shows to come on the air on January 28.

Why are we stuck waiting for so long to see what’s coming? Well, some of this is so that CBS is going to have new episodes of all of these shows for the key February sweeps ratings period; also, this gives the three productions plenty of time to get more episodes together. the plan here is to ensure that all three shows have installments that are good to go until May, which is more or less identical to what we’ve seen in most standard TV seasons.

At the end of the day here, just remember that the plan here is for all three of these shows to have standard TV seasons, ones that are rather similar to what we had prior to the industry strikes of 2023. That means that there is some room for some truly epic stuff to happen before too long.

What do you most to see on FBI moving forward, let alone the two spin-offs?

Are there any big-picture expectations that you have? Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

