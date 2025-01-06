When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 promo: The radio show

Based on the When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 promo that we saw following last night’s new episode, one thing is clear: More changes are coming!

One of the things that we have heard about with this show for quite some time is rather simple — Hope Valley is its own sort of living, breathing organism. It is always going to change and evolve over time, and there is no real reason to think that this is ever going to be different.

As for how some of this is going to manifest within the community, a big part of it will be tied to a radio show, which feels on the surface like it is going to be a great time. Simultaneously, though, we o also tend to think that there are going to be some struggles that just come with trying to operate this technology at a spot where a lot of it still feels primitive and you have to find a way to constantly be prepared.

On the flip side, one of the real stumbling blocks for Lucas this season could be his attempts to create a national park. It is easy to see why it is a great idea, but there are so many different rules and regulations. This storyline is one that is going to bring in a new foil for him … but could this person also be a potential love interest? On paper, it feels like anything is possible and we are one of many people out there who feels like he is more than deserving of love. Just remember this: Like Hope Valley, nothing will immediately be different for Lucas in the span of a day. All of this is going to take a great deal of patience.

