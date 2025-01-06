When Calls the Heart season 12: How Jack cliffhanger was tied up

We knew entering the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere on Hallmark Channel that there was a big cliffhanger to address. What from Jack Thornton’s past re-entered the forefront? Is it something that threw a major wrench into her relationship with Nathan?

Well, we don’t think that this was as shocking a reveal as some may have thought: Instead, it turns out that a service medal of Jack’s was found at the site of his death, one that commemorated the bravery that she showed within the line of duty. It is one that caused Elizabeth to reflect on her time with him, and she shared a moment talking to little Jack about it shortly after.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

So was there any further issue here? You can argue that it could have stirred up feelings in Nathan about whether or not he measures up.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on When Calls the Heart season 12, including what else is ahead

What did you think about how When Calls the Heart season 12 addressed the finale cliffhanger?

Share in the comments below! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







