When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2: The drama ahead

Following the big premiere event, are you ready for big stuff on When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel?

Even though we are still in the early days of this season, we certainly have a sense already as to what some things are going to look like. One of the major threads entering this season is how Hope Valley adjusts to change, and you are going to see that play out here through the lens of a local comic-book craze. Kids are often impacted by things further because they are so young and adaptable; are there pluses and minuses that come with something like this? We tend to think so, but that’s just theoretical. We still have to see the impact it has on the town in a more practical sense.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reviews!

Below, you can see the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 synopsis with more thoughts on what’s ahead:

When the comic book craze sweeps Hope Valley, Elizabeth teaches her students through nature. Rosemary launches a radio show, and Lucas meets a new political player.

We’ve noted this in the past, but we are certainly the most excited right now for the Lucas story just because of what it could represent: The opportunity to see him have a new love interest! This is something that we’ve wanted to see from him for a while, but we are also well-aware of the fact that this is probably not something that you are going to see right away. A certain amount of patience could be required — luckily, we do think that the bulk of Hearties out there are familiar with having a little bit of patience.

Related – Get more discussion on When Calls the Heart season 12 via Erin Krakow and the cast

Is there anything that you are most excited to see entering When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2?

Are you eager for Lucas to find love? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







