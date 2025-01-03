When Calls the Heart season 12: Deep dive with Erin Krakow, cast

Are you ready for the chance to get into the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere? In just a few short days, we are going to be back in Hope Valley with a number of our favorites. This is going to be a series full of romance and surprises, but also a handful of important changes.

So what better way to prepare for it at this point than hearing from some of the cast? Let’s just say we are happy to share an extended discussion now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV discussions right now!

If you head over to the official When Calls the Heart Facebook page right now, you can see a Facebook Live featuring star / executive producer Erin Krakow and two of her co-stars in Pascale Hutton and also Chris McNally. This is a smart choice of representatives for the show in that Elizabeth, Rosemary, and Lucas will all likely have their own storylines in season 12, while also still converging here and there at certain points. The relationship between Elizabeth and Rosemary is so critical just from the vantage point of female friendship alone; meanwhile, Elizabeth and Lucas is a reminder that you can move past heartbreak and still have an important bond.

When it comes to relationships in general, we obviously are expecting great things from Elizabeth and Nathan as the two do figure out the larger parameters of their romance; it is still fairly early, so there is room to explore some things here! Meanwhile, Lucas may be starting off season 12 single, but it does appear that at some point, a new arrival into the Hope Valley world could become a potential love interest. He deserves happiness so much, so let’s just cross our fingers!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart season 12, including some previews for what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into the When Calls the Heart season 12?

Which character storyline are you the most eager to get into here? Share right now in the attached comments and once you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







