When Calls the Heart season 12 promo amplifies the romance

We do not necessarily think that this will be a surprise, but one of the central tenets of When Calls the Heart is an epic love story. How can you be shocked that this is therefore the focus of the latest promo?

To be specific, we are talking here about a promo that is really all about the relationship between Nathan and Elizabeth, which came together over the course of season 11 and we are getting ready now to see it try and reach new heights. Is an engagement on the horizon? It may be too early to think about that; for now, let’s just relish in the opportunity to watch the two of them date.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview in which Nathan admits that Allie gave him some dating advice, as she encouraged him to try and live more to the fullest and have fun with Elizabeth. With that, we imagine that there are some romantic excursions and happy moments ahead for the two.

Will there still be some struggle here and there? We tend to think so, if for no other reason here than that this is a function of life. We have seen that time and time again, and there is little reason to think that it would go away now. Remember that at the end of season 11, some sort of revelation was coming when it comes to Elizabeth’s late husband Jack. We may not know what it is as of yet, but we have the knowledge of it coming right around the corner. It feels like that will be in the premiere, and we will see what happens from there.

What are you the most eager to see moving into the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere, let alone the rest of the season?

