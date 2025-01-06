Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, January 6, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that we are now officially in the start of the new year, why wouldn’t we get more of the series?

First and foremost, we should note that it is understandable to want more in this spot, given that there have been years in the past when the long-running crime drama comes back in early January. Unfortunately, this is just not one of those years. Instead, we are waiting until January 27 to see the next new episode air! It is still too early to have a lot of insight as to what the story will be, but we know that it is going to be tied to some extent to Parker and one of his great loves: Attending local bakeries.

Now, for whatever reason we know that CBS has been rather protective of the episode count for this season. However, we do know that there are a lot of different stories still ahead, and this is going to look a lot more like your typical batch of episodes versus what we got with the strike-shortened season 21. It will also be joined in its entirety by NCIS: Origins, which has been picked up already for a full season. The main thing that you have to do, at least for now, is exercise a great deal of patience.

Regardless of whatever is coming, we believe that the series is going to show off a lot of what we’ve come to know and love over the years — think great isolated cases, but also side plots that give us a better chance to get to know the team members better.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

