NCIS season 22 spoilers: More on big Knight, Palmer case ahead

We recognize that NCIS season 22 will not be returning to CBS with new episodes until close to the end of the month. However, at the same time there is still some great stuff to anticipate already!

After all, let’s just say that there is one story in particular that is ahead and worthy of some excitement. After all, we are going to see a curious storyline for Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer, one that may allow the two to consider their feelings once more. At the same time, it is also one that could have an important role for Jimmy’s daughter Victoria!

Speaking per TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say on the subject:

“…[Victoria is] going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person, and Knight’s going to be involved in this episode … Jimmy’s going to have to go undercover. There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera.”

So is this going to be a test of Knight’s feelings for him, if they are still there? We tend to think so. Also, the following quote from Binder makes us hopeful about their future:

“All the while though, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.”

Ultimately, we’ve liked the whole Knight in Shining Palmer story just because it is one of the few overt romances we’ve had on a series where a lot has been under the radar over the years. They are also such a unique and fun love story that we’d love to be explored at some point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

