NCIS season 22 episode 10: What first promo could show

If you did not know already, NCIS season 22 episode 10 is coming to CBS on Monday, January 27 — we know a long wait is still ahead.

However, doesn’t it feel like there are a myriad of different stories to be excited about already. So, where do we start here? Just remember for a moment here that Torres has a mystery girlfriend, Parker is still struggling with visions of Lily, and we know that at some point Lily is returning to the series.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some further reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said that, how many of these things will be in the first promo for the show’s return? The answer is “not many.” For starters, NCIS promos do not historically give you a lot of insight when it comes to what lies ahead, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change all that much now. There will likely be a little bit of action in a 15-30 second clip, and the perhaps a small tease on a significant subplot.

The problem with a lot of story ideas we’ve listed already is that very few of them have been confirmed for episode 10. The one element we know is coming is a big-time story for Parker involving his long-held love of bakeries. We’ll actually visit one of them, and meet a new character who he could have a certain fondness for. It is hard to contextualize a lot of this into a pretty short promo, but we are excited to simultaneously see whether or not anyone at CBS will try to show this off in advance.

Typically, promos for this show do not air until a week or so in advance. The earliest to expect something for season 22 episode 10 is around January 20.

Related – NCIS boss indicates one theory about Parker and Lily is untrue

What do you think we could be seeing as we move into NCIS season 22 episode 10?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







