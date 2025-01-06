Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Will filming start soon?

Even though we are still in the midst of Original Sin, it is never too early to discuss Dexter: Resurrection, right? The sequel series starring Michael C. Hall has to be one of the most anticipated series of all of this year, and for good reason. We’ve already noted that the plan is to release the show this summer; now, we can add to this that filming is going to be starting off soon.

So how soon are we talking here? Well, we’ve got it under good authority that by the end of the weeks, cameras will actually be rolling…

After all, remember this: In an interview with Discussing Film to promote Original Sin, showrunner Clyde Phillips noted that work is kicking off for Resurrection within the first week of January. Fancy that — we’re now in the first full week of January! If the plan really is to premiere this show in June, it makes sense that they get started soon and spend the next few months working to ensure that these episodes are as perfect as possible.

The good thing about a series like this in particular is that episodes can be turned around in a pretty short window of time. All things considered, that is one of the great advantages that it has on a number of other shows out there. Viewers will more or less get two separate Dexter shows within the plan of one year, which really is helpful at a time in which a lot of other series are taking forever to release seasons. This is one of the things that, in the end, Paramount+ is doing a great job at in between this and the Taylor Sheridan universe.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

