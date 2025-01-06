Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Is it set in New York City?

We know that at some point soon, you are going to see Dexter: Resurrection start filming — so do we have some extra insight now about it?

Ever since the brand-new series starring Michael C. Hall was first announced, one of the big questions was where in the world the story would be set. You can’t just continue to have Dexter Morgan out in Iron Lake, and nor can he go back to Miami. Where is a serial killer going to hide? Well, per some indications, it could end up being in one of the biggest cities in the world…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

In a post on Twitter last month, Dexter: Resurrection executive producer Scott Reynolds confirmed that there was some location scouting going on around New York City — he did not mention the specific series, but the prequel Original Sin wrapped its first season some time ago. With that plus the impending star of production for the new show, it is easy to take some leaps.

Now, on paper it would be really fascinating to see Dexter in the Big Apple, since he may think it is a place so congested he could disappear within a crowd. Yet, at the same time, he still has to move carefully, since the place is the antithesis of a lot of what he has done since departing Miami.

If there is a caveat to all of this…

Well, there is no guarantee that all of Dexter: Resurrection will be shot in New York City. Also, there’s a slight chance the area is going to be used as a double for an alternate location, but that is pretty rare in these circumstances. Typically, TV shows film in cheaper places as replacement for New York; if you are actually working in the city, it is because you genuinely want the real thing.

Related – See more when it comes to some Dexter: Resurrection premiere date hopes

Do you want to see Dexter: Resurrection set in New York City?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







