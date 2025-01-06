The Way Home season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: Enter the 1970’s

We’ve had a few days now to digest the season 3 premiere of The Way Home at Hallmark Channel — why not look further ahead?

If you head over to this link, you can see a sneak preview that sets the stage for Friday’s “The Way We Were” — which, for the record, is a song by Barbra Streisand that came out in 1973. A good chunk of this episode could be set in the past, in particular when it comes to how Alice assimilates to this community and also younger versions of both Colton and Del.

Is she going to be able to bond with everyone? Well, we at least know thanks to that sneak peek that her love of music could prove to be pretty useful in this time period. After all, she proves herself quickly by tuning a guitar, and we know that at some point, she is going to record with Colton thanks to that record we have already had a chance to see in that other timeline.

The most important thing to think about now is whether there are going to be any other unexpected twists in this timeline, especially when you stop and think about how the character got here in the first place. Just remember that she was pushed into that pond! Who did is clearly someone who had a motivation for bringing there — it could be nefarious, or they may have thought there was no other way to make it happen. Knowing what we do about this show, it is something that the producers will probably take some time to unravel.

Until then? Well, we simply have an opportunity to watch a series of unpredictable events play out…

