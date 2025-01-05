The Way Home season 3 episode 2 promo: What will Alice learn?

As you get prepared to see The Way Home season 3 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel this coming Friday, the focus is on Alice. All things considered, doesn’t it have to be?

After all, in the closing minutes of the pilot, we had a pretty good chance to see some mysterious person push the character into the pond, and we know that within that, we will be jumping all the way back to the 1970’s. This is going to be a pivotal moment in the Landry family’s history; this is also where we are going to see those younger versions of both Colton and Del.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest The Way Home preview that sheds some light on what these characters look like so many decades in the past. There is a great sense of enthusiasm from the two, and Alice could have some pretty fascinating interactions between them. Music is brought up in this, just in case you needed a reminder that at some point, we are going to see her perform with Colton … which then leads to that record we saw in the present.

By the end of this episode, it is certainly our hope that we’re going to be able to understand what Alice ends up learning here — not only that, what makes this storyline matter so much for the season at this point. This is one of those shows that is extremely thought-out and composed and by virtue of that, we absolutely think that what we are getting here is for a very particular reason. We just hope that it ends up being worthy of the show over the past two seasons.

