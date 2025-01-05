Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: January update

It has been a small stretch of time now since Dune: Prophecy season 1 wrapped up at HBO, so what does the future hold?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that there is more of the sci-fi series coming your way, as it was renewed during the show’s first-season run. We know that once upon a time, there was an element of uncertainty here given the fact that the series is expensive, and it certainly never felt like it was given the mainstream attention that a number of other show’s at the network has.

Yet, knowing the renewal is locked in does give us an element of confidence in the future, and it also of course raises questions as to when we are going to see everyone back. We know that the creative team is already hard at work, but this alone does not guarantee some sort of immediate return to form. Instead, our general feeling is that a mid-to-late 2026 start seems the most likely, especially when you remember the amount of time post-production takes for a series of this scale. If there is any more news about it that surfaces this year, we will absolutely be surprised.

One thing that could help Dune: Prophecy out is simply that its seasons are relatively short — or, at least the first one was. That may lessen the wait slightly, but it is all relative. HBO also has to find a good spot to put the show, and we know that next year already has Euphoria and, more than likely, the third season of House of the Dragon. We do not believe that Dune: Messiah’s release date will factor into its launch too much, largely because the stories are so separate insofar as time periods go.

