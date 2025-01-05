Golden Globes 2025: Where to live stream red carpet pre-show

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the 2025 Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser. So what about the red carpet?

Well, we know that for many people out there, the fashions of the night are every bit as important as the awards themselves, and this will be the primary thing that they are watching for. With that in mind, it makes an element of sense for the stars to have a little bit of extra time in the spotlight, no?

Well, here is what we can say about the red carpet pre-show at present. It is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, a good 90 minutes before the start of the actual awards. (Note that due to the NFL, there is always a chance the start time gets pushed back — be aware of that in advance. You can watch the entire red carpet play out on the official Golden Globes website.

As for what we expect to see from the actual awards-show tonight, it really feels like we are going to be seeing a fairly lighthearted and fun celebration. While we’re sure that Glaser is going to get in a few good jabs (she is largely known for her participation in various roasts), we don’t think that she is going to be as brutal as former host Ricky Gervais was on a number of occasions. We just know that this is a really tough job for a number of reasons, largely in that the audience is not always willing to laugh at themselves and there can be such a disconnect between the A-listers in attendance and then viewers who are watching at home.

