Landman season 1 episode 9: The surprise Jerry Jones cameo

When it comes to Landman, we should say that we saw a cameo coming from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — yet, we didn’t. This is with there being some evidence of it out there, including Taylor Sheridan spending time with him at a game earlier this year!

Beyond whatever relationship the two parties have, this makes sense for another reason. After all, remember for a moment here that Jones made a lot of his money in the oil business before even taking over “America’s Team.” This is someone who apparently had some words of wisdom to share to Monty, who was seemingly on his deathbed for some of the episode. (Is he actually dead? Well, we wish that there was a clear answer to that.)

Regardless of however you may feel about Jones as the Cowboys owner (it’s easy to have a negative opinion — trust us), was anyone else surprised that he was a halfway decent actor? Sure, he was just playing himself, and we do tend to think he genuinely believes a lot of what he said to Monty in this speech. Remember that he was commenting specifically on the idea that owning the team was great because it gave him a chance to work with his children. It gives you a sense of what he values the most, and even why he continues to do it no matter what the public and/or fans think about it.

We don’t imagine that we’re ever going to see Jerry on the show again and that’s fine. The whole importance of this was simply to give Landman even more credibility within this world. We understand why Sheridan wanted to do it and for Jones, it was an opportunity for him to try and show a different side.

