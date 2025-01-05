Landman season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘The Crumbs of Hope’

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to see Landman season 1 episode 10 — otherwise known as the all-important finale. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that “The Crumbs of Hope” could very well be the most exciting and dramatic episode of the season … not that this is that much of a surprise. This is when a lot of the story arcs of the season are going to come home to roost, and the cartel could plot out their revenge. Remember that the show started off with Tommy Norris in a delicate position because of them; it makes some sense that this is where the story would end, as well.

Below, you can check out the full Landman season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

Tommy and Cami discuss whether to gamble or play it safe; the cartel make a move.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

Given that there is no official season 2 renewal at present, we’d understand if someone out there were to pop up and say that this is too risky a move for a show like this to make. However, remember at the same time that we have every reason in the world to think that it could be coming back for more based on its success so far. Also, executive producer Taylor Sheridan is about as good at coming up with great cliffhangers as you are ever going to find. Remember what he cooked up at the end of 1923 season 1 — or, think back to the finale of Yellowstone season 3, where it looked like every character across the board could die.

What do you most want to see moving into Landman season 1 episode 10 over at Paramount+?

Are you anticipating some sort of big-time cliffhanger? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

