Landman season 2: Jon Hamm hopes for a renewal

We are getting close to the end of Landman season 1, so is there any chance to learn more about season 2 in the near future?

For now, let’s just go ahead and frame this in the following way: If Jon Hamm has his way, the Taylor Sheridan series is absolutely going to return for another kick at the can.

In a new interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, the former Mad Men star indicated that he is 100% hoping for another season. We tend to think of his role as Monty in a similar capacity to Nicole Kidman’s over on Lioness, given that the two are on the poster and in every episode and yet, neither one of them tend to dominate in terms of air time. (Ironically, Cohen compared Hamm to Kidman when it comes to how much he has been working over the course of the past year.)

Even if Paramount+ has yet to confirm anything at the moment, let’s just issue a reminder here that a second season of Landman is a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t it be? Remember that the first season has been nothing short of a commercial smash. Also, we know that Billy Bob Thornton has received a Golden Globe nomination and Sheridan seems to produce more hits than almost any other person out there. They are probably going to keep this show around for however long they possibly can.

As for what’s ahead in regards to Hamm’s character…

Is Monty about to be sidelined? We saw him receiving some medical attention at the end of last season and by virtue of that, it seems like his story could go in almost any direction as we move forward.

