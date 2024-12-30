Landman season 1 episode 9: Will Demi Moore finally have a role?

We recognize that Landman has proven to be a big hit at Paramount+ over the past several weeks, even with so many flaws. Some of them are obvious, especially when it comes to the depictions of Ainsley and Angela and how frustrating they can be to watch.

However, there is another major flaw with this show that is in some ways by omission: What in the world is the Taylor Sheridan show doing with Demi Moore?

Just think about it like this for a moment — the actress is getting a lot of awards buzz right now for her role in The Substance, and you’d think this would be a great chance to draw attention to her here as Cami. What we know about her is that she is the wife of Jon Hamm’s super-rich executive Monty … but that is about all we know. She has barely been featured on the series through eight episodes, despite having her name on the poster over actors who have significantly more screen time.

Is this going to change in episode 9? There is at least one reason to think so, with it being tied to what we saw on this past episode with Monty being hospitalized. If she is going to step up and answer more phone calls, you can make the case that she’ll need to have a more active role. Also, is you are Moore, aren’t you chomping at the bit here to get more involved? She also has a chance to go back-and-forth with Billy Bob Thornton, and we know that this could easily be entertaining.

For now, we’re just trying to hope that Sheridan doesn’t waste one of the best actors that he has — especially with so much opportunity in the remaining two episodes.

