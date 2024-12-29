Landman season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Heartbreak ahead?

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to be seeing Landman season 1 episode 9, and you better prepare to get emotional. With there only being two episodes left a lot of stuff is going to escalate, with everything involving the cartel being front and center for a lot of that.

On an emotional level, though, the story we may be most invested in at present is the one involving Ariana and Cooper, given that their relationship actually feels real and gripping to watch. It is not as over-the-top or unbelievable as some others on the show, especially since Cooper has made some sacrifices to be with her and she is wrestling with the emotional weight of her grief. She feels bad for having the feelings that she does and yet, she also cannot deny them.

Based on what Paulina Chavez (who plays Ariana) had to say to TV Insider, it certainly seems like there is more stuff ahead for these characters, both good and bad:

Oh my goodness. I wanna say more heartbreaking little bits and really great heartwarming moments. That’s all I can say.

We do still think there is hope for Cooper and Ariana and yet, a lot of struggles. We hardly think Cooper is going to be okay having no career long-term, but what is he going to do there? After what he causes Monty and Rebecca to have to do within this episode, we have a hard time imagining that there are going to be a lot of people eager to bring him on board.

Meanwhile, Ariana has already struggled when it comes to some major judgments coming her way — and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change at this particular point.

What do you most want to see moving into Landman season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

