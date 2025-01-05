Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Presumed Innocent season 2 between now and the end of January?

Well, we do think that as of right now, there is perhaps an even bigger reason to have some enthusiasm around the show and its future. After all, Apple TV+ is free this weekend, which means that there is probably a larger group of people checking out the series than there has been in some time. Some of those may even be wondering how there can even be another season, given just how much stuff was wrapped up over the course of season 1.

Well, here is our update for those out there who have not heard. At the time of this writing, Apple TV+ has ordered another season that will be its own, separate story. Jake Gyllenhaal is unlikely to be coming back as the lead, and we tend to think that the show is going to go the True Detective route where every season features its own case and beyond just that, a person who finds themselves in an element of legal jeopardy.

Given how successful the first season was, we are confident Apple is going to reach out to various A-listers in order to get someone else on board. We would love to get some official news on whoever that could be this month … but it all feels a little unlikely. In general, our sentiment is that we’re going to be waiting a while longer to get either some casting news or a premiere date. Odds are, Presumed Innocent will not be back until at least next year.

With that, January will be all about patience if you love this show — but be sure to recommend the streaming service to your friends while you still can during this free period!

