Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: News this winter?

Is there any chance that you are going to get a Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date before the end of the winter? What about other news on the show in general?

Given how enormously popular the first season of the legal thriller was this summer, we do tend to believe that Apple TV+ wants it back as soon as possible. However, there are some mitigating factors here. Take, for example, the simple fact that this was originally established to be a limited series and by virtue of that, you will need a new star and story. There has been some more source material optioned, but that in itself does not mean that more episodes are around the corner at all.

The odds of getting a season 2 premiere date this winter are slim to none, so let’s just get that out of the way now. If there is anything we can learn this winter, it is most likely going to be some sort of casting news. While Jake Gyllenhaal was exceptional in season 1, the anthology format basically necessitates that someone else steps into the lead role. Our sentiment here is that you will see another A-lister and by virtue of that, someone who can come out and deliver some powerful performances with the material given to them. This is the sort of role that can easily garner awards consideration, so shouldn’t almost everyone out there want it?

So long as we learn about a Presumed Innocent lead this winter, we are going to be happy. For now, it feels almost everything else can wait, given that it would be a surprise to see the series back before late 2025 / early 2026.

What are you hoping for out of Presumed Innocent season 2?

Is there anyone you have in mind to star? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

