Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: December update

What are the chances that we end up getting a Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date between now and the end of December? Is there really any hope of this at all?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting the simple fact that there IS another show coming, one that is based on an entirely separate bit of source material. That is, at least as of right now, all that is confirmed … but it does make sense for Apple TV+ to move somewhat quickly. Remember here that the first season was nothing short of a runaway hit, and they would be quite silly not to try and capitalize on some of that momentum.

Unfortunately, it does also feel like it is still far too early for anyone here to start to hand down more information as to what the future will hold. Because of the first season just premiered this past summer, we would be shocked if more of the series aired before late next year or early 2026; heck, it wouldn’t shock us at all if the franchise is on a two-year cycle.

If there is any news that we want to hear soon, whether it be this month or early next year, it is learning a little bit more about who the next lead is going to be. We know that Jake Gyllenhaal did a great job as the lead of the first season. Yet, at the same time we don’t expect him to be in this role moving forward. This show is likely to go the way of True Detective, where you get to see a different person front and center with a separate story all around them.

What do you most want to see moving into Presumed Innocent season 2?

Are there any castings that you have in mind at present?

