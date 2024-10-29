Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: What new info means

We’ve known for weeks now that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ — but do we now know more as to when that will be? Well, there is an argument to be made about that based largely on the source material.

According to a report from Deadline, the aforementioned streaming service and studio Warner Bros. TV have officially acquired the writes to Jo Murray’s upcoming legal thriller Dissection of a Murder. Per the site, this book “follows Leila Reynolds who has just been handed her first murder case. She’s way out of her depth but the defendant only wants her – and to make matters worse, her husband is the prosecutor. Soon Leila is fighting to keep her own secrets buried too.” It’s not too hard to imagine why this show would be interesting in telling this story.

While nothing is set in stone, all signs point to Murray’s book being the basis for the new season — yet, what makes things interesting here is that this book is currently set for publication in 2026. Does this mean that we’re going to be waiting until this point to see a second season? This wouldn’t come as some sort of huge shock, mostly due to the fact that a lot of shows these days take a good 24 months between seasons — even high-profile ones that don’t seem to have any reason to take this long.

To us at this point, the most important thing here is going to be finding a lead who is somewhere close to as good as Jake Gyllenhaal was back in the first season. Rusty was no hero, but his complicated nature made him fun to watch.

