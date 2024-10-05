Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: October 2024 update

Are we going to be getting some news on a Presumed Innocent season 2 between now and the end of October? Well, the demand for more is certainly out there, which is probably one of the reasons why the folks at Apple TV+ renewed the show as early as they did.

With this being said, we know that there are a lot of things about the next chapter of the show that are different. For starters, we are going to see a completely different story and within that, there could be a totally new cast. This seems to be going the direction of True Detective / American Horror Story, where each season is largely its own thing and there is not that much in the way of carryover.

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here about a season 2 is the most obvious: There is not going to be any premiere date news revealed this month. As for the reason why, it is really just a matter of us being too early in the process. If we are lucky, that is going to change in the months to come; the only news that we would expect in October / the fall in general is something related to casting. Is it possible that we will at least learn who the next lead is going to be?

From our vantage point, the biggest challenge for the entire team at present is going to be finding someone who can generate the same level of star power as Jake Gyllenhaal, who was a big selling point for season 1. In between that and the notoriety of the Presumed Innocent property, these two things made the show into largely a certified hit.

