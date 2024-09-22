Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Given the massive popularity of Presumed Innocent season 1 on Apple TV+ over the past several months, of course they will want more as soon as possible. They have already announced a season 2, though some significant questions still remain. Take, for starters, who will be the stars this time around, and how similar the case will be to what we saw with Jake Gyllenhaal this summer.

So what are the odds that we get some substantial season 2 news this fall? For now, it at least feels like something to actively think about…

Unfortunately, thinking about something does not mean that we’re actually going to have good news to share soon at all. All signs at present point to us being stuck waiting for a really long time for the next season to premiere — sure, it could be late 2025, but we would not be surprised if the series returns in 2026. We are in this era now where shows tend to take an extremely long time to be made. In theory, you could argue that Presumed Innocent could be made in far less time, given that it does not have a ton of special effects or a lengthy amount of most-production. However, remember that a new story needs to be written and beyond that, you have to cast a number of other actors. If you are looking for a big name, you also have to work around their schedule. That’s not an easy thing to do sometimes.

For now, we’d just settle for learning about a couple of cast members joining the show this fall. If we get that, we’d absolutely be thrilled. It at least gives us something more anticipate as we continue to trudge forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Presumed Innocent season 2 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

