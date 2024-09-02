Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about Presumed Innocent season 2 between now and the end of September? Of course, there are reasons aplenty for excitement right now.

First and foremost, we really should just remind everyone out there that another season of the Apple TV+ series is in fact coming. This was announced before the end of season 1, which came as a total surprise to a lot of people out there (us too). A second season is going to be a completely different story with presumably a new cast, and we hope that more information starts to come out before too long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

So is there a chance that we’re going to be getting it before September ends? While it is an exciting prospect, at the same time it feels unlikely. After all, consider the fact that the first season only recently wrapped, which means that there will probably be a time in which executive producer David E. Kelley works to figure out the next idea. Since there is no source material out there for it this time around, so a different approach may be required.

While it would be wonderful if Presumed Innocent does end up surfacing at some point before the end of next year, we are personally entering the remainder of the year with an expectation it won’t be back until 2026. After all, with a lot of current premium cable or streaming shows, we are getting increasingly accustomed to a wait of 18-24 months between seasons. We do think this show could be filmed in plenty of time for it to be back before then, but we will have to wait and see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Presumed Innocent season 2, including who 100% will not be back

What are you most excited to see moving into Presumed Innocent season 2 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







