Presumed Innocent season 2: When will we learn the cast?

It is incredibly exciting to know that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ already — and they didn’t make us wait for now! The Jake Gyllenhaal drama had an excellent first season and now, we just have to hope that they can keep it going.

Now, one of the things that has been reported already is that moving forward, there will be a new cast anchoring things for the most part. We are excited about that and yet, when will we actually learn who they are? Is the streaming service going to lift the veil soon?

Unfortunately, we don’t tend to think so. As a matter of fact, it would be a huge surprise in the event that they announce anything about the cast through the rest of the year! We do tend to think some patience is going to be required here unfortunately, but that it will be paid off when more info comes out likely in 2025. This gives Apple and executive producer David E. Kelley a chance to plan further ahead, and also to really court some other big names to be a part of the project.

Given the rating success of season 1, it feels like this is certainly the sort of show that a lot of people would want to jump on board! Also, we tend to think that it helps that Presumed Innocent has such an established producer behind the scenes. With someone else running things, maybe the lack of source material for another season would be a concern. As it stands now, however, it does feel like there is significantly less of a cause for concern.

