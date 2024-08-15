Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Is 2026 likely?

Is it fair to want Presumed Innocent season 2 back on Apple TV+ as soon as humanly possible? Let’s just put it this way: We absolutely want it soon! The first season was dramatic, compelling, and full of big moments. It is hard to imagine a scenario in which someone wouldn’t want more of this world.

However, at the same time we are well-aware of the fact that an anthology series takes time. Nobody from season 1 is confirmed to be back for the next chapter, and it feels fair at this point to assume that we’re moving forward with a new roster of people, a different case, and brand-new faces. You also want to make sure that you give executive producer David E. Kelley all the time he needs to get a great story — there is no clear source material this time around.

So is 2026 a sure thing for when we’ll get the next season? We are not willing to go that far as of yet; however, it does feel like the worst-case scenario. If you are Apple, how are you going to be okay waiting longer than this? What would the logic be for that? If the story takes longer it takes longer, but we doubt that this will be the case given Kelley’s ability to be super-prolific in this space.

Heck, we are sure that there are some people out there who legitimately think that a second season could be ready by the time we get to the end of 2025 but that feels a little more doubtful to us. Even if this show does not have a ton of special effects that would slow it down, there are SO many streaming shows that take between 18-24 months to make these days.

