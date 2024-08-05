Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: August 2024 update

We are certainly thrilled to know that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ at some point. However, when is it actually going to be? If you are wondering about this at the moment, let’s just say we understand. The first season was both entertaining and addicting!

Now, if you have seen some of the headlines that are out there about the show, you are well-aware of the fact that the series is going to be going in a different direction in season 2. There will be a new case and presumably, a new cast. Getting that together is going to take a lot of time, and we would advise everyone to have patience in the process.

With all of this in mind, let’s just say that (unfortunately) the odds of there being a season 2 premiere this month are pretty darn low. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if there is news on this subject that DOES come out between now and this time next year! Because the producers need to find a new cast and get a new story together, this is going to take some time.

Our current prediction

A lot of big-ticket shows these days are operating on a calendar where there are new seasons between 18-24 months following the last one. Because of that, it is currently our sentiment that we’re going to be seeing the second season of Presumed Innocent when we get around to winter, spring, or summer 2026. Maybe Apple TV+ finds a way to bring it back before then, but here is your reminder that hurrying along a release is not always a good thing. There is often value in patience and working to make sure things are perfectly!

