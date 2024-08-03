Presumed Innocent season 2: Peter Sarsgaard not returning

We know that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road. Yet, it seems one person is off the board for a potential return here in Peter Sarsgaard.

When we last heard from the actor responsible for Tommy Molto, he seemed more ambivalent about the prospect of coming back for more as his character. However, he’s made his thoughts a little more crystal-clear now.

In a new interview with IndieWire, Sarsgaard gave a pretty specific reason why he probably would not be back for another chapter of this particular story:

“I’m not really that interested in sequels. I think I’ve only ever done one season of anything… I think I’m a one-season person.”

Now, there is a chance that Tommy’s story would not have continued anyway, given how little is known about a Presumed Innocent season 2 so far. The only thing that can be said with confidence is that it is going to be a new story geared around a separate case, and there may not even be a need for anyone to come back. For us personally, though, it would be fun if there are at least nods to the Rusty case or some thematic echoes; think in terms of what True Detective: Night Country managed to do with the Tuttles in some various shapes and forms. Why not consider a little bit of that again?

For now, we’ll wait and see what David E. Kelley and the rest of the producers cook up for a season 2; fingers crossed, it is at least somewhat as compelling as what we had a chance to dive into and enjoy this go-around. We’re still shocked by the ending!

Did you want to see more of Tommy Molto moving into Presumed Innocent season 2 over at Apple TV+?

