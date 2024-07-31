Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: When will we know it?

This is the first week in quite some time without a new episode of Presumed Innocent on the air in quite some time. Are you missing it already?

Now, it is true that when it comes to the story of one Rusty Sabich, there is really not more in the way of story to tell — we’ve reached the end of his case, and we have to presume that he and the rest of his family have a rather stable future. (Of course, this is still somewhat-crazy to imagine given Jaden killed Carolyn and from there, Rusty covered it up, thinking that he was helping out his wife Barbara, who he thought committed the crime.)

The one silver lining that exists right now is the simple fact that another season of the legal drama is coming, even if a lot of signs suggest that it is going to look quite different from what we’ve had this time around. For starters, there will be a new case; heck, though could even be a new setting! There is no indication at present that we are going to return to Chicago or see any of the season 1 characters again.

When will details start coming in?

At this point, we tend to think that we will be lucky if there is something more that can be said by the time we get to early next year. That allows executive producer David E. Kelley to prepare another chapter and start to think over who he wants to work with.

We are probably going to be waiting a lot longer to get a premiere date; as a matter of fact, we would consider it a miracle if there were some more specifics out there on this by the time we get around to the summer of next year. We’ve grown so used to TV shows taking forever to make within this particular present-day era.

When do you think we are going to see Presumed Innocent season 2 arrive over at Apple TV+?

