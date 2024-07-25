Presumed Innocent season 2: Would Peter Sarsgaard return?

While it was recently confirmed that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is 100% coming to Apple TV+, everything else remains somewhat a mystery. There will be a brand-new case and by virtue of that, the potential is high for largely an all-new cast.

However, is there still a chance that you will see one or two familiar faces back? It’s a hard thing to rule out from a continuity perspective, as it would reward viewers who enjoyed season 1 and give them an opportunity to keep watching.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

On the surface, it feels like the odds of seeing Jake Gyllenhaal again are pretty dim, and for one particular reason — why would we need Rusty back? It feels like it would undercut the somewhat-ambiguous ending to season 1, where it seems like he and Barbara move forward with their “happy” family, even though their daughter Jaden killed Carolyn. (Do they always stay happy? What’s bubbling underneath the surface? These are the questions.

Bringing someone like Peter Sarsgaard back as Tommy Molto makes a little more sense. After failing to get a conviction on Rusty, is there a way for him to bounce back? Or, is his whole career about to be in the tank after the HR complaint from Carolyn came out in court? If nothing else, we gotta see the cat again!

Ultimately, there are so many possibilities that are left to consider, but for now, Sarsgaard is not ruling a return 100% out. In a new interview with Variety following the finale, he responded (after a long pause) with the following when asked about a return:

I don’t know. That’s the answer I have for you.

A lot could come down both to the story and his availability, as he (just like his real-life brother-in-law Gyllenhaal) each have very busy schedules. Still, Mr. Bolo Tie made for a compelling character to watch, and it would be interesting to see where the story could go for him in the future.

The bad news

No matter who does or does not come back for a season 2, you’ll likely be waiting a while. Given the way streaming TV works these days, we would be shocked if Presumed Innocent returns before getting around to 2026.

Related – See how Gyllenhaal was surprised by the events of the Presumed Innocent finale

Who do you want to see from Presumed Innocent season 1 back in season 2?

Do you think that we are actually going to see anybody, or is this much ado about nothing? Share below!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







