Presumed Innocent episode 8: Jake Gyllenhaal on finale twist

Trough the entirety of Presumed Innocent season 1 production, did the cast know the ending? Let’s keep the answer simple: No.

Often, with shows there can be a specific process that changes depending on the producers and actors. Some people, for example, like to know far in advance where things are going to that their choices can be informed. That was not the case here. Speaking to The Wrap, Jake Gyllenhaal himself noted that he was “surprised” by the ending, where it was revealed that Rusty’s daughter Jaden was responsible for the death of Carolyn. He also noted that he didn’t think he ever would have expected her.

Further on in the piece, Gyllenhaal notes that during production, there absolutely was a lot of speculation as to how the story could end:

“What’s interesting is that we were all in it [as potential suspects]. So as an actor, you’re psychologically in the journey that you’re in, and then all of a sudden, your fate is laid out for you … I knew that there were a number of different potential things. And we were all talking about different ideas. But I don’t think I could have ever suspected what it is.”

Why keep the end a secret?

Basically, this is a philosophy of executive producer David E. Kelley, who noted to the website that there are not often a lot of reasons why certain twists need to be disclosed in advance:

“Even with ‘Big Little Lies,’ the ultimate reveal was not given away until we were deep into shooting. Saying less is better. Certainly the characters have to know who and what they’re playing. And we’re very communicative about that. But in terms of twists and plot turns that don’t really affect how they take on or treat a particular scene, if we can keep it quiet, we will.”

Be prepared for the second season to follow a fairly similar trajectory, one where if an actor is meant to know something about how the story ends in advance, it will likely be clear within the script. What is curious about season 1 is that if you study the story enough, there were some breadcrumbs laid about Jaden, including her research into potential dissociative identities. However, there are so many other clues, red herrings, and misleads included that when a possible reveal is presented, it is easy to note fixate on it.

Where you as surprised as Jake Gyllenhaal by the events of the Presumed Innocent finale?

