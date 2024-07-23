Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date hopes after finale

It still remains somewhat of a surprise, but it’s worth noting that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is coming to Apple TV+. You don’t have to worry about that! Instead, what you have to wonder about at this point is precisely when the show will be coming back for more.

So, what sort of post-finale premiere date are we looking at here? Well, there are a few different wrinkles and ideas that you can consider — but the first bit of advice here is to be patient. Shows like this take a great deal of time, especially when it comes to an anthology format.

Let’s go ahead and note this: If we get another season before 2026, we will consider it a miracle. Just think of how much work there is to be done here! Not only do you need to cast the entire season of the show, but then there’s also the issue of setting filming dates and getting the scripts together. We learned a long time ago when it comes to True Detective that you do not want to rush something in this vein. Instead, you are better off just taking some time and allow things to develop a little bit more organically. (Unlike season 1, you are not going to have some sort of source material to rely on here.)

We do think that Apple would love nothing more than to have this show back at least in early 2026, especially when you consider this being one of the most successful series that they’ve ever made. However, they also know that quality takes time and that will be at least some sort of primary factor in what they choose to do every step of the way here.

