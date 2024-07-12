Presumed Innocent renewed for season 2 … but how?

Without further ado, let’s just say that we’ve got the biggest TV surprise of the month — a Presumed Innocent season 2 is coming!

According to a report from Deadline, the Apple TV+ series is going to be coming back for an additional batch of episodes! It appears as though it will revolve around an entirely new case, so there is a chance it will be a brand-new cast. Yet, can you bring a character or two back? The possibilities are pretty endless here.

As for the reason why the show is coming back for more, the simplest answer we can give here is that this has already proven to be Apple’s most-successful drama it’s ever had. They obviously want to find a way to tell more stories, and we do love the idea of there being a brand-new story that can work within this particular mold. The real challenge will just be finding some other great actors and a way to tell the story.

Are we worried that another season will not be as good as season 1? Of course, but there are a number of different ways in which it could! You just don’t want to rush anything along here, since in the end, you mostly just want to ensure that you avoid the pitfalls of the second season of True Detective.

As for the first season of the show…

Well, let’s just talk a little bit about Rusty’s case. Is he the killer? There is definitely a lot to think about here, as well! This is a guy who is about as unlikable as they come and at the same time, you can still argue that he’s being played by someone else. It has already been confirmed that the series could have a different ending than the original, so keep that in mind.

What do you think about Presumed Innocent being renewed for a season 2?

