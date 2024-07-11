Presumed Innocent episode 7: Is Tommy the killer?

One of the things that is abundantly clear entering Presumed Innocent episode 7 is that there is no shortage of suspects. It would be easy to say that the killer on the Apple TV+ show is going to be the same as the killer in previous versions of this work, but executive producer David E. Kelley and his team have worked hard in order to indicate that this may not necessarily be the case. There could still be a few surprising twists and turns here and with that, our advice is rather simple: Be prepared for them!

Now, in this particular killer spotlight, it feels like there’s value in taking a larger look at lead prosecutor Tommy — especially thanks to what we just learned in episode 6!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

After all, let us start off here by noting that Tommy clearly has more of a motive for killing Carolyn than he’s ever let on, largely due to that HR complaint that was filed against him. If he did not want more specifics out there, this could be a way to do it — Carolyn being alive could jeopardize his career. Also, the testimony at the end of episode 6 clearly revealed further that Carolyn was afraid of someone — Michael thought it was Rusty, but that was not explicitly confirmed.

Now, there is also the Rusty factor — i.e. using him as the fall guy. Why hasn’t Tommy explored too many other suspects, especially Barbara? It is so easy to think that the wife would be responsible for killing the mistress, as we have seen in about a million murder-mysteries over the years. You don’t want to draw any assumptions, but the fact that Tommy never really dug into it is rather alarming — and it may also signal further where his mindset is at this given point in time. He just wants someone easy to cover up his own actions. If Tommy is the killer, Rusty could be that person.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Presumed Innocent now, including from Jake Gyllenhaal

What do you most want to see moving into Presumed Innocent episode 7 on Apple TV+?

Do you think Tommy is the killer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







