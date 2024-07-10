Presumed Innocent episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Presumed Innocent episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, there are a handful of things to consider. So, where do we start? The best place is, of course, noting that the Jake Gyllenhaal series is so much closer now to the end than it is the beginning.

How are there only two episodes left to go this season? It’s a hard thing to wrap your head around, especially since there are so many questions that still need to be answered. Not only is there no real way to tell as to how the trial is going to go, but we don’t even know yet as to who is responsible for the death of Carolyn! Is the show going to go the same direction as previous iterations of the story? Nobody associated with the series behind the scenes is saying that, and it is an important thing to remember.

Below, you can see the full Presumed Innocent episode 7 synopsis, which gives you a better sense of everything you can expect:

Rusty is forced to pivot his legal strategy. Tommy receives a disturbing message.

Is the pivot on Rusty’s part tied to the fact that Raymond had a medical event in court? That’s probably a fair thing to wonder at this point — alongside a number of other things at the same time. There could be a vulnerability here in regards to Tommy that could be exploited. There is certainly a considerable amount of evidence at this point that his relationship with Carolyn was not exactly pleasant and per Michael’s testimony, she was afraid of someone at work. It is easy to assume that this person was Rusty, but what if it was not? That is another thing that we are presently circling and wondering about.

What do you most want to see moving into Presumed Innocent episode 7?

