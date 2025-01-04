The Penguin season 2 renewal: A January 2025 update

Is there a reasonable chance at all that we will get news on The Penguin season 2 between now and the end of January? Or, are we hoping too much for something coming up far down the road?

We will start by noting that the past two months for The Batman spin-off have certainly been exciting. The show drew a lot of headlines following the finale, and since that time, Cristin Milioti in particular has received a ton of awards-show buzz for her take on Sofia Falcone. It is easy enough to make you wonder whether or not HBO will rush to figure something else out for the future of the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV updates!

Unfortunately, this is where the future as we know it has to come into play: We could be waiting for a good while to see something more. The Penguin season 2, if there even is one, will likely not come out until after the next Matt Reeves film, and that has been pushed back further to 2027. Given that Colin Farrell is expected to appear in the movie, you need another story there before you can shift over once more to the TV series.

In the interim, could you do a show about Sofia’s comeback, or someone else within the great universe? For now, all of this fells 100% possible, largely due to the fact that HBO does clearly want more shows set within this world and they would love to get them soon. It does not appear as though James Gunn’s new DC Universe is going to do anything to take away what Reeves is working on, and we hope that this continues to be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Penguin right now, including more on the Batman movie delay

Are you hoping to get some more news on The Penguin season 2 in the relatively near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







