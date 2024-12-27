The Penguin season 2: Will its future be impacted by movie delay?

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, The Penguin season 2 may or may not happen, as the future is up in the air. What we can at least say for now is that HBO is committed in some form to the future of the Matt Reeves – Batman franchise, though how we get more remains to be seen.

For the time being, we should go ahead and note that The Batman: Part II, the next movie from Reeves featuring Robert Pattinson, has been delayed for a considerable amount of time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plans is to now see it at some point moving into 2027.

Speaking in a post on Threads, DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed the news by posting the following message:

Sure. Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.

How will this impact The Penguin?

That remains to be seen but if the idea is to have another season focused on Colin Farrell as Oz, it is pretty easy to guess that you are not going to see it for at least a few more years. There is a chance that this could change if the story of The Batman: Part II is written to accommodate another story in between, but we have to wait and see when it comes to that.

Another possibility, of course, is that HBO looks at another character — if they do that, they will have far more creative leeway.

Do you think that we are going to get more news on The Penguin season 2 in the near future?

