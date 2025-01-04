Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: January update

Is there a reasonable chance that we are going to learn something more about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 this month? How much here is a reasonable thing to really hope for?

Well, if you are not aware at the moment, the good news we can share here is that production has already wrapped on the latest batch of episodes. That is something that multiple cast members have already confirmed, and that is an even greater achievement when you sit back and consider the fact that there were two seasons that actually filmed over the course of 2024. The cast worked hard, and we tend to think that the results show how all of that paid off.

Of course, we still have yet to see the results of their season 3 production — but we hope to before too long. Criminal Minds: Evolution is not a show with a crazy-long post-production period and because of this, we tend to think that there is a chance that we are going to be seeing the series back at some point moving into the late winter or the spring. That means that there is at least a theoretical chance there is a premiere date announced this month … though it may still be a little too early. Our sentiment instead is that more than likely, we are going to see an announcement at some point in February or early March.

As for what we know about season 3, it all starts with the reveal that Matthew Gray Gubler is going to be back as Spencer Reid! We do not think that this is going to be a substantial arc but at the same time, it’s just going to be nice to see him again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

