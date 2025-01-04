The Way Home season 3 premiere: Did Del learn about the pond?

We wondered entering the premiere of The Way Home season 3 as to whether or no Del was going to learn everything about time travel. That was, of course, alongside whether or not she would reunite with Jacob.

Here is where things get a little bit crazy — within the first five or so minutes, the show basically handed out answers on just about everything. Jacob reunited with his entire family and shortly after that, everything came out when it comes to time travel. She learned about the pond and soon after, everyone had to come up with some sort of cover story as to where Jacob really was during a lot of his time away.

On paper, it seemed like the Landry family had taken care of almost everything that they need to, whether it be getting the story out there and then trying to move forward. Nine months passed. However, it was after that Del started to find herself in a pickle. Why? Well, someone was sending her anonymous letters claiming that they not only had a lot of dangerous information, but that they were ready to expose it. Even though she tried to tell the truth to the best of her ability, there were still lies. That was the truth that shined clear in the end.

