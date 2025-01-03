The Way Home season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Way We Were’

Following the events of the big, emotional premiere this week, is there more that we can share when it comes to The Way Home season 3 episode 2?

Well, let’s just start by noting that on paper, time-travel could be key to a story that is titled “The Way We Were.” Just looking at that alone, you can argue that there is going to be a lot of time spent on where people were in the past — on paper, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Del and Colton as a key part of that. Just remember for a moment that younger versions of the two of them have been pretty central to a lot of the overall marketing.

Technically, Hallmark Channel has released a full synopsis for The Way Home season 3 episode 2 — unfortunately, it does not give a whole lot away:

Each member of the Landry family meets with challenges and new adventures as truths and revelations come to light.

If there is one thing that we know from watching this series for so many years, it is this: We’re looking at a story that does not always rush things along. Odds are, the first couple of episodes will give you a sense of some new eras, but also leave a lot open when it comes to characters like Kat and Elliot. This is also a series that is not meant to wrap up this season, so there is room for a whole lot more! If you love The Way Home, the big suggestion that we can offer is to keep watching — that is the only way to make sure that it gets another renewal! Things are even trickier now that it is airing on Friday nights…

