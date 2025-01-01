The Way Home season 3 premiere: The big challenge ahead

With the premiere for The Way Home season 3 shockingly coming to Hallmark Channel in just a couple of days, why not talk challenges? We know that there is a multi-faceted approach that you can take to some of these, especially when you think about challenges for individual characters alongside some that the show itself is poised to face.

For the sake of this article, we want to talk mostly about the latter given that the Chyler Leigh drama is doing something a big different from the first two go-arounds: Episodes are airing on Friday nights as opposed to Sundays, and this has traditionally been a tough night for the show.

So what does The Way Home have going both for and against it at this point? Let’s start off here with the positive, since the show will not be facing off against competition from football or awards shows over the next several weeks. Meanwhile, we have seen historically that a handful of shows (see Blue Bloods) have actually done rather well in this spot despite the competition. Anything is still possible, and that is something we are acutely aware of at present.

More so than the timeslot, our primary concern entering the new season is simply that some viewers may not even know that it is back, especially given the timing of the Hallmark Channel switch (it was originally set to be streaming-only for the first chunk of the year) and also the holiday season separating people somewhat from their typical TV habits.

If you love the show, be sure to remind your friends that it is on! As for the story itself, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we will be seeing the reunion between Jacob and Del go reasonably well … though there could also be secrets revealed.

Do you think that The Way Home season 3 is going to fare well in its Friday-night timeslot?

