The Way Home season 3: A new Andie MacDowell tease

Can you believe that in just a few days, The Way Home season 3 is going to premiere — and also on Hallmark Channel? There is so much to be excited about, and also story points that could leave jaws on the floor.

As for what the biggest one is in our mind, it’s rather simple: How Del is going to react to Jacob’s return. There is so much to be curious about there but beyond just that, major questions as to whether or not there will be some secrets revealed. How else do you explain what is going on with Jacob without also revealing the truth about time-travel? This is not an easy thing for us to answer.

No matter what is revealed or not in the premiere, it certainly sounds like Andie MacDowell has quite a big story coming up! For more, just take a look at some of her latest comments via SheKnows:

“I would say she started off very open and vulnerable, vulnerable because of Jacob, open because she takes a leap of faith to try romance and then I would say brave – and I won’t say why.”

Basically, it seems like Del is going to be giving us a little bit of everything this season and honestly, we would not have it any other way! The biggest thing that we’d like for the character moving forward is a certain element of happiness, largely due to the fact that she has gone through so much over the years and by virtue of that alone, needs a chance to be able to take in a deep breath and enjoy her life.

To go along with what is happening with Del in the present, remember that moving forward, you are going to see more of her past.

