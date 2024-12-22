The Way Home season 3: New key art, premiere tease

As many of you are aware now, there is going to be a chance to see The Way Home season 3 on Hallmark Channel earlier than expected. How much so? Think Thursday, January 3. The time-travel drama is still preparing to deliver some great stuff, as well as introducing some new mysteries at the same time.

If you look above, you can see how the network is promoting the next chapter of the series — not that anything is too surprising here. One again, the center of this story is going to be traveling through time (the pond), and also the generations of Landry women that are at the center of everything.

So is Del going to learn the truth about time travel during the premiere? It is what we are expecting at this point, mostly because it is going to be hard for anyone to explain Jacob’s return otherwise. This storyline is one of the things we are most eager to see in The Way Home season 3 premiere, which carries with it the title of “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” Isn’t that exciting? At the very least, it seems to suggest that there are going to be some other jaw-droppers ahead.

We wish the short synopsis out there gave you a better sense of what is to come. Instead, all we have is the following:

New mysteries unfold across generations, as the Landry family looks to their past to find the truth. Stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

Beyond what we have going on with Jacob in the present, we are anticipating that a big part of season 3 is also going to be about Colton and his own past. Now that we know that this character is capable of time-travel, it raises a ton of questions about what he did and also what sort of secrets there could be in the weeks ahead.

